Bosa admits to having sleep trouble since 49ers' loss to Rams

Many members of the Faithful likely didn't sleep too well on Sunday night after the 49ers' late collapse against the Los Angeles Rams.

It might help to know that star defensive end Nick Bosa is in the same boat.

After 49ers practice on Wednesday, Bosa confessed to reporters that he's had some issues moving on mentally from San Francisco's brutal Week 3 defeat.

"It's been tough to sleep the past couple nights," Bosa revealed. "Just mind racing."

Bosa admits he's had trouble sleeping this week after the loss 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dl3HDMVDls — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 25, 2024

Though he was slated as questionable to play in Los Angeles, Bosa did suit up and recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

As a group, the 49ers' defense hasn't gotten off to the best start through three games, allowing 23 points per game -- 12th-most in the NFL. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave's likely season-ending injury doesn't help things for San Francisco's defensive line, either.

So, Bosa will need to perform up to his NFL Defensive Player of the Year-caliber ceiling to keep the 49ers afloat -- especially while the team still deals with a banged-up offense as well. The four-time Pro Bowler seems up to the challenge.

"Always this time of year, I'm itching to get to Sunday," Bosa added. "But after that [game], it's major."

In other words, it appears nobody wants San Francisco's Week 4 contest with the New England Patriots to arrive quicker than Bosa.

