Shanahan offers hilarious scenario in which Bosa wouldn't play Sunday

SANTA CLARA — Now that the challenging part is behind them, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a decision to make regarding whether Nick Bosa will play on Sunday.

“There is a question because we haven’t seen him, but I think you guys know how I’m talking,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He’d have to have a beer belly or be out of shape or something. That’s not in Bosa’s DNA.”

Shanahan expects Bosa to be suited up Sunday, unless … 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bdg3Vyqg0n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

While the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been holding out, he likely has been keeping himself in shape, ready for his mega-extension to be signed before returning to the field.

Still, Shanahan wants to be smart with his star player, needing him to be able to make it through a grueling 17-game season and beyond. While Bosa is always in top physical shape, he has not been taking any live football reps since the end of January.

“Nick is a smart player in our scheme and it’s not the most complicated thing for d-line, but he’s very good at it,” Shanahan said. “Nick’s been on his own completely, and that’s why I don’t want to answer too much.

“I got to see when he gets here, but got to know Nick pretty well and kind of expect when he gets here to look and act and be in the same spot he’s been since the day we met him.”

Prior to hitting the practice field, the 49ers' locker room was energetic and jovial after the news broke about their absent star teammate. Now things get serious as the club prepares for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shanahan believes that Bosa will be heading his home in Florida, back to the Bay Area as soon as possible, potentially landing Wednesday evening. The pass rusher could be cleared immediately and be on the practice field by Thursday.

