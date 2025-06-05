Bosa reveals Williams is most eager-to-learn rookie he has encountered

Nick Bosa likes what he sees from 49ers rookie Mykel Williams so far.

The San Francisco veteran, now entering his seventh season in the NFL, has been impressed by Williams’ enthusiasm.

“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa told reporters Wednesday. “He just wants to learn as much as he can. And I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Bosa knows all too well the rigorous demands of playing at a high level in the league, especially when it comes to transitioning from college ball to the pro ranks.

The 27-year-old then went on to explain how he’s trying to get Williams up to speed slowly, without overwhelming him with information.

“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa said. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”

San Francisco selected Williams with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the expectation that he could make an immediate impact. Given the fact that the 49ers parted ways with a number of impact players on the defense, Williams will have some big shoes to fill.

The 20-year-old has all the physical gifts to become an elite player, but getting up to speed with the ferocity of professional football takes some time.

With Bosa tutoring him, he’ll have a head start on the finer points of NFL pass rushing.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast