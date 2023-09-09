Bosa's mom wasn't convinced son would play for 49ers in Week 1

Everyone from the 49ers Faithful, to coach Kyle Shanahan, to even Nick Bosa's mom was unsure the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year would agree to a contract extension in time to play in the team's Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fortunately for all parties involved, Bosa agreed to a record five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 49ers on Wednesday, ending a 44-day holdout. Bosa returned to practice on Thursday and was added to San Francisco's 53-man roster after officially putting pen to paper.

Bosa's mom, Cheryl, joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Wednesday after news broke of her son's historic contract extension and admitted that even she was unsure if her son would strike a deal in time to play in Week 1.

"Honestly until it happened [Wednesday], I didn't know what was going to happen this weekend," Cheryl said. "We really didn't know what was going to happen and ... I'd say in the last two weeks we've just had this routine where Nick's dad is training with him you know ... every day and then you know ... he comes to me and I cook for him.

"So it's just been this like Groundhog Day for the last two weeks or even longer ... three weeks of this routine that he's been in cause he hasn't been at camp. And obviously getting closer and closer to this Sunday, you know, we kept doing the routine, but it was just a little more stressful every single day. So yeah, I'm very happy to not be cooking breakfast for him tomorrow morning."

Bosa's mom wasn't alone. After her son and the 49ers were unable to come to an agreement last weekend, even Shanahan found himself impatiently checking his watch, waiting for news of an agreement with his star pass rusher.

"I did it a little bit this weekend," Shanahan told KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday. "This weekend was kind of -- once it didn't happen by Sunday night, I knew I was coming in Monday morning, just in my mind, deciding it wasn't going to work out this week and I wasn't going to sit here and do that. Because if I didn't decide that, I would have been [impatiently waiting]. That wouldn't have helped anybody, so I kind of got my mind right before and I'm glad it worked out."

A collective sigh of relief could be heard from the 49ers facility in Santa Clara and Bosa's parents' house in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. once the defensive end officially signed his record extension.

The Steelers and their fans probably had a less joyful reaction.

