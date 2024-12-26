Bosa hilariously clarifies McDaniel encounter after 49ers-Dolphins

Nick Bosa cleared the air on his recent encounter with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

To sum it up, it was just another run-in with his former coach.

"Yeah, just an awkward Mike McDaniel moment," Bosa told reporters Thursday.

Bosa and the 49ers paid a visit to McDaniel's new home in Miami for a Week 16 matchup after the coach spent five seasons in San Francisco under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. After the Dolphins secured the 29-17 victory, McDaniel approached several 49ers players, including Bosa.

"South Florida's pretty cool," McDaniel said.

Of course, Bosa is from nearby Fort Lauderdale, so McDaniel likely was just giving the star edge rusher's home region a compliment.

Not in the eyes of social media, though.

Many football fans speculated McDaniel's comment was a recruitment effort to get Bosa to the Dolphins in the future.

Bosa seemingly shut that down quickly a few days later, and his sole focus is finishing out the final two games of the season on a high note.

