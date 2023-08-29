Why NFL execs prefer 49ers' Nick Bosa over Cowboys' Micah Parsons

Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons finished one-two in Defensive Player of the Year voting in the 2022 NFL season, but which one would executives around the league rather have on their teams?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had executives and coaches audit their list of the NFL's top 100 players. Among the questions Fowler posed was who these front office members would prefer between Bosa and Parsons.

The majority chose Bosa, with one NFC exec telling Fowler, "He finds a way to make winning, game-changing plays seemingly every week."

It comes as no surprise, as Bosa is coming off an 18.5-sack season that saw him earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

His ability to make pivotal plays in crunch time also has been unmatched, with Bosa leading the NFL with 13 sacks in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

As talented as Bosa is, Parsons does offer a level of financial flexibility that the 49ers star cannot match, as the Ohio State product is due for a massive contract extension.

Still in the third season of his rookie deal, Parsons' $4.7 million cap hit in 2023 might be the best bargain in the entire NFL.

One front-office member from an unnamed AFC team was high on Parsons' versatility but also stated that he had some concerns about his durability in a full-time pass-rushing role.

"As a pass-rusher and overall chess piece, I could see Parsons," an AFC personnel evaluator told Fowler. "But Bosa is probably better against the run, and Bosa will probably hold up a little better. Because of Micah's background as a linebacker, he could have durability issues as a full-time rusher."

You can't go wrong with either choice, as both players figure to battle over the title of best defensive player in football for the foreseeable future. However, for now, Bosa holds the advantage in the eyes of these executives.

