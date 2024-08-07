Bosa marvels at 49ers DE Floyd's physique with great one-liner

Nick Bosa is impressed with the physique of his new 49ers teammate Leonard Floyd.

Speaking to the media after practice at training camp on Tuesday, Bosa was asked what he thought of Floyd’s build considering the defensive end is a bit thinner than the average lineman, leading the San Francisco veteran to reply humorously.

“Have you seen him up close?” Bosa said, laughing. “He’s pretty built. He’s about 245 [pounds], shredded, probably like 5 percent body fat and he can run, so I think he’ll be just fine in the scheme and he’s proved that he can rush the passer.”

Floyd figures to start opposite Bosa on San Francisco's new-look defensive line, with the eight-year veteran bringing plenty of big-time experience to the table. The 31-year-old played with the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons, contributing to the team’s Super Bowl LVI championship.

Along with new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and new assistant coach Brandon Staley, the 49ers look to return to the bruising style of football that has been their trademark. With impact players like Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw still on the mend from serious injuries, Floyd’s veteran presence will be needed more than ever as the official NFL season looms.

While Floyd might appear thin by NFL standards, he’s built to handle the rigors of football as he enters his ninth season of professional football.

