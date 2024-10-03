Bosa, Shanahan know improved Murray poses unique challenge for 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- After the challenge of trying to bring down New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 4, Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defensive line have a new test on deck this Sunday in Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray.

The elusive quarterback has given the 49ers' defense difficulty in the past with his mobility -- enough to be referred to as a “squirrel” by former 49ers defender and current Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

“Yeah, I actually thought about that today,” Bosa said Wednesday of the anecdote. “That’s funny. I miss Buck.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Murray is even better than what San Francisco has previously seen now that he's working in a new offensive system and under new coaching. The former No. 1 draft pick also is nearly two years removed from a season-ending ACL injury that occurred toward the end of the 2022 NFL season.

“He just looks so much more comfortable,” Shanahan said. “I thought he looked really good last year when he came in, just watching their offense, seeing him in that new scheme for the first time. I think he got to sit back and watch other guys do it. You could tell he really consciously tried to play within the confines of the offense, which was different to see, just how the scheme was before.

“And then always when he isn’t playing in the confines of the offense, how he can be the scariest guy in the league. Kyler has always played at a pretty high level when he is healthy, and he’s doing that right now.”

Bosa understands the challenge ahead, as well as the discipline required to contain Murray and keep him from escaping the pocket. The pass rusher was as complimentary of the quarterback as his coach was.

“I’ve only watched some run cut ups and stuff, still need to watch more tape but yeah, he definitely looks more comfortable,” Bosa said. “Kind of going through more of his reads, as opposed to looking to run. He looks good.”

Murray has been efficient in the passing game this season, completing 75 of his 108 attempts for 777 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. New targets in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson have helped Murray’s efficiency.

But Murray has shown he still can run, with an average of 10.3 yards per carry on 16 attempts for 164 yards, seven of which were for first downs.

“Once you catch him it’s not hard,” Bosa said. “Sometimes he falls to avoid the hit, so in that sense it’s easier than Brissett, but catching him is the issue.”

Shanahan believes a new scheme and being able to watch other quarterbacks like Josh Dobbs, who was the Cardinals' quarterback for eight games in 2023, operate the offense likely was helpful for Murray.

“You could see he’s going to always put his wrinkle on everything,” Shanahan said. “But you could see he was really taking coaching and playing within the scheme and when it was time not to, doing what he does as good as anybody in the league.”

