Bosa hopes two key factors help 49ers end skid against Chiefs

At this stage of the 2024 NFL season, a win can do wonders – both psychologically and statistically.

The 49ers’ 36-24 road victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field pulled San Francisco into a tie atop the NFC West, sparking a sense of relief for star defensive end Nick Bosa.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Bosa told reporters on Thursday night. “Obviously, this was a big win to get. Now we have a little bit of time to get some guys healthy.”

But can the win also be the positive momentum that leads to a Week 7 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium?

Bosa believes so.

“We’ve got a long road ahead,” Bosa added. “It starts with the team we haven’t beaten yet since I’ve been here. Definitely trying to get the monkey off our back with that one.

In Thursday's win, the 49ers left behind the bitterness of their winless streak against NFC West opponents this season, while proving it wants no part in being one of the NFL's worst red-zone teams.

Now, San Francisco enters a mini-bye before returning to action on Sunday, Oct. 20 in what not only is a marquee matchup but a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Perhaps San Francisco leverages all of its good-doing in Seattle and earn a win against Kansas City for the first time since 2014.

That’s the hope for Bosa and Co.

