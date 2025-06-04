Bosa admits he thought brother Joey would join 49ers in offseason

There was a reality this offseason where the 49ers could have had Nick and Joey Bosa rushing the quarterback from both ends of their defensive line.

However, the elder Bosa ultimately signed a one-year, $12.6 million free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills, temporarily ending any dream the brothers, and their family, have had of the formidable union.

The 49ers reportedly had interest in signing Joey after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers, and Nick, speaking to reporters after San Francisco's OTA practice on Wednesday, seemingly confirmed there was a very real chance of the brothers joining forces on the 49ers' defensive line this offseason.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Nick Bosa admits there was a moment this offseason where he thought his brother Joey might join him on the 49ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/ThzjhWyFuR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 4, 2025

"Maybe for five minutes on the phone with uh ... maybe I can't say that," Bosa said when asked if there was a point during NFL free agency where he thought Joey could join the 49ers. "Maybe for a moment."

Just the mere possibility of it excited Nick, who understands why the move ultimately did not work out.

"Yeah, it was," Bosa said. "But business is business and I'm happy for him, he's going to get a pretty good opportunity over there."

Had the move worked out, which Bosa brother would have worn No. 97?

"Me," Nick said smiling.

The 49ers passed on signing Joey, who since has suffered a calf injury with the Bills that will sideline him until training camp.

San Francisco then re-loaded its defensive line in the form of draft selections like first-round pick Mykel Williams, second-rounder Alfred Collins, fourth-rounder C.J. West and veteran Bryce Huff, whom it acquired in a recent trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast