Bosa, Burrow kept each other updated on contract situations

Defensive end Nick Bosa and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were teammates at Ohio State who share the same representation.

On Wednesday, Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with the 49ers to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The next day, Burrow became the highest-paid player in the game with a five-year, $275 million extension.

“It was interesting,” Bosa said on Friday. “We would shoot texts back and forth. ‘You almost there?’ ‘You almost there?’

“A lot of it was not much update for weeks on end, and then finally he sent me the eyes emoji and I knew it was time for him.”

Bosa said he could not recall how he shared the news of his contract agreement with Burrow.

When asked if he had any major purchases planned after his new contract, which averages $34 million per season, Bosa answered, “Uh, definitely, get a house out here, which will be a pretty big purchase in this area.”

