Bosa has yet to sign agreed-upon 49ers contract extension

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa is under contract with the 49ers. But he’s not under that contract quite yet.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year arrived in the Bay Area on Wednesday night, hours after agreeing to a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

And while Bosa on Thursday was on the practice field, the 49ers have yet to announce his new deal for one simple reason: He has not signed the contract that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The agreement appeared to come together quickly on Wednesday, even catching 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan by surprise just minutes before his regularly scheduled press conference.

General manager John Lynch and negotiators Paraag Marathe and Brian Hampton entered Shanahan’s office to deliver the news.

“I could tell on their faces when they walked in my door right before I came in here and really just their energy that they had got it done,” Shanahan said on Wednesday.

More than 24 hours later, the contract still is not finalized — most likely as the 49ers and Bosa’s representation scour over the terms and complex language of the contract.

Bosa concluded his 44-day contract holdout when he appeared on the practice field on Thursday. He was able to suit up and participate in limited practice and meetings because he is under contract with the team.

The 49ers and Bosa expect to finalize the deal in order for him to play a significant role in the team’s Week 1 game on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa was set to enter the final year of his original contract with the 49ers after the club picked up the $17.86 million fifth-year option for this season.

As is customary with big-ticket players, Bosa held out from the beginning of training camp in order to leverage the 49ers into a lucrative long-term extension.

When the contract is signed, Bosa will remain under contract with the 49ers through the 2028 season.

The $34 million average on his extension eclipses the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who set the previous standard at $31.7 million annually.

