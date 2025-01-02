Four 49ers stars named to represent NFC in 2025 NFL Pro Bowl

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers have had a challenging 2024 season but they still had several standout performers, reflected by their four 2025 NFL Pro Bowl selections, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner all were recipients of Pro Bowl honors for their performances throughout the 2024 season, while defensive lineman Leonard Floyd, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, quarterback Brock Purdy and left tackle Trent Williams were selected as alternates.

Here are the stats for the 49ers' four Pro Bowl players:

This is Bosa’s fifth Pro Bowl honor over his six-year NFL career. Through 13 games this season, the All-Pro defensive end has registered nine quarterback sacks, 52 tackles -- 33 solo and 15 for a loss.

Bosa also has forced one fumble, recovered one and snagged one interception. His 62.5 career sacks rank him third-most in franchise history.

Through his 12 NFL seasons, Juszczyk has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times -- a record at the fullback position.

Over his 16 games in 2024, the Harvard alum has recorded 17 receptions for a league-leading 151 yards and one touchdown, along with five carries for 26 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Juszczyk has been tapped as a returner on the special teams unit, doing whatever he can for the 49ers.

Juice fights his way to the end zone 💪 pic.twitter.com/iuhQbD6ONO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2024

Over Kittle’s eight years with the 49ers, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Through 14 games this season, the All-Pro has notched 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns, the most by an NFC tight end in 2024.

This season marks Kittle’s fourth campaign with over 1,000 yards, which ranks him third in franchise history and tied for the second-most by a tight end in NFL history. The ever-positive-thinking tight end has also been named a team captain for seven consecutive seasons.

Kittle is up to 138 receiving yards … in the first half 😳 pic.twitter.com/HsTMG7ucD9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2024

This is the fourth time Warner has been named a Pro Bowl selection over his seven seasons with the 49ers. Through 16 games, the All-Pro has registered 123 tackles -- 71 solo, one quarterback sack, seven pass break-ups, four forced fumbles and two interceptions including one pick-six.

Warner has been named a team captain for five consecutive seasons and is the leader of the 49ers' defense. This also is the seventh consecutive season that Warner has notched 115-plus tackles, making him one of two players since at least 2000 to achieve the feat in their first seven seasons in the league.

ALL-PRO FRED WITH THE PICK 6️⃣🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNUYotWwyK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

Pro Bowl festivities will be held in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2.

