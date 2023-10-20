Nick Bosa hilariously admits he forgot routine after 49ers losses

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but the 49ers defensive end joked that he might not have the best memory.

The 49ers haven’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 23, 2022, or Week 7 of the 2022 season. On Thursday, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year had forgotten the protocol of what the team goes through on its first day back from a loss.

“It’s been a long time since we lost,” Bosa said Thursday. “Actually forgot what the routine was when it comes to team meetings and all that stuff. It was tough, we kind of had to eat it for an extra day. We were kind of dreading coming in here for meetings.

“Regular season last year we didn’t have one for a long time, and it happens, so we got to bounce back.”

It's been so long, Nick Bosa forgot his routine after a 49ers loss 😅

It had been nearly a full calendar year since Bosa returned to team headquarters with a regular-season loss, and even longer since San Francisco had allowed 150 rushing yards or more by an opponent.

The 49ers' defense, which usually is very stingy in rushing yards allowed, gave up 160 yards on the ground to the Cleveland Browns. Over their past 26 contests, including the playoffs, Bosa and the defense have allowed just eight teams to gain 100 rushing yards or more.

Only the Atlanta Falcons, who gained 168 yards in Week 6 of the 2023 season, and the Browns have rushed for 150 or more during that time.

While the entire 49ers locker room wasn't looking forward to watching the game film of their loss to the Browns, they already have used the sessions as teaching moments for improvement. The goal is to not make the same mistakes again.

“When you think you played bad, they are never as bad as you think,” Bosa said. “And when you played great, it’s the same thing — you weren’t as good as you thought. It wasn’t quite as bad but definitely not ideal.”

The 49ers have an extra day to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings' run game on "Monday Night Football" at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bosa and Co. will work for an outcome that again will allow them to forget what happens after a regular-season loss.

