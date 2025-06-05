Why Bosa is excited about new 49ers partnership with ‘elite' Huff

Nick Bosa is excited to work with edge rusher Bryce Huff after the 49ers acquired him via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Francisco defensive end was asked what Huff brings to the defense as they head into the 2025 NFL season.

“He’s going to be our pass rusher on the other side, so I think that’s a pretty big deal,” Bosa told reporters Wednesday. “He was one of the guys that I liked to really watch when he was with the [New York] Jets, and obviously it didn’t work out with the Eagles.

“But, you take a guy who’s playing four-down, attack front, and then you put him in as an outside backer, it’s not always going to work out so great. He’s really elite at certain things, so we’re going to use him that way. I’m excited to see it.”

The 26-year-old defensive end had a breakthrough season for the Jets in 2023, tallying 10.0 sacks and 21 QB hits over 17 games. After signing a lucrative three-year contract with the Eagles, Huff struggled to maintain his form, managing 2.5 sacks over 12 games.

San Francisco has coveted another edge rusher to pair alongside Bosa, and now they have him. The hope is that the revamped defense will overpower opposing offensive lines and get to the quarterback. The 49ers made significant investments in the draft to acquire young and talented defensive players, and the Huff trade aligns with that approach.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh returns to San Francisco with the expectation that he will mould this young team into a strong unit capable of stopping the best offenses in the league.

The 49ers ranked 29th in points allowed last season, a far cry from a few years ago when the team had one of the elite defenses in the NFL.

With Huff paired opposite Bosa, the expectations now are much higher heading into the start of the 2025 NFL season.

