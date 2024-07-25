49ers training camp takeaways: Gross-Matos makes case for Bosa bookend

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — The second on-field training camp practice for the 49ers on Thursday felt a little different than Day 1 with the addition of a packed house of very enthusiastic 49ers Faithful in the bleachers surrounding the field.

The energy was high as the team warmed up on the field before breaking up for individual drills. As the team continued to knock the rust off, players on both sides of the ball showed signs of what their potential could be once the 2024 NFL season starts.

Here are five takeaways from Day 2 of 49ers training camp:

49ers' bookend for Bosa?

All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa was in the backfield quite a bit, but new position mate Yetur Gross-Matos was right alongside him much of the day. The defensive line has been trying to find someone to seal off the end opposite of Bosa for some time -- and they might have found an answer.

The former Carolina Panther registered at least one "sack" and one tackle for a loss of running back Jordan Mason.

Important to note there isn’t as much of a challenge with left tackle Trent Williams holding out, but Bosa and Gross-Matos, alongside Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, were the starting front four for the day. Leonard Floyd did not participate in team drills.

Secondary got theirs

Charvarius Ward looks like he is back to himself after successful core muscle surgery during the offseason. The Pro Bowl cornerback broke up a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy intended for George Kittle and might have influenced the drop of another to Deebo Samuel.

Deommodore Lenoir broke up a pass from Purdy to Eric Saubert and Sam Womack swatted down a pass from Josh Dobbs intended for Danny Gray which warranted a celebration from his defensive teammates.

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha nearly had his second interception in camp, breaking up a pass from Brandon Allen intended for Jauan Jennings.

The biggest play of the day, however, goes to Darrell Luter, who picked off a ball from Dobbs that was intended for Jennings.

Offense still can move the ball

Christian McCaffrey was back on the field during team drills after a day off and looked fresh and fast as ever. The versatile running back carried the ball out of the backfield and also caught several passes.

Samuel also was very involved and while he dropped the pass mentioned above, he connected with Purdy several times including a 20-yard pass while being covered by Luter and Tayler Hawkins.

4. Williams absent again

Trent Williams was still absent from practice, holding out while his representation seeks a new contract with guaranteed money that his current contract lacks. The offensive line is not as strong without him on the field.

Brandon Aiyuk missed a second day of practice while attempting to reach a new deal and was seen on the field watching practice while talking to general manager John Lynch.

Both Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Isaac Guerendo were not on the field after suffering injuries during practice on Wednesday. The linebacker was seen watching practice with his position mates, which could indicate that the injury is not too serious.

5. The new defensive dynamic

New coaching staff addition Brandon Staley was seen on the sideline near the defensive players yelling calls into the defense throughout practice. In between 11-on-11 sessions, the former Los Angeles Charger head coach would chat with defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen to compare notes.

Both coaches spent time watching various position groups during individual drills before the team sessions.

