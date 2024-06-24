Why Browns' Garrett believes CMC deserves No. 1 spot on NFL Top 100

The annual NFL Top 100 list is notorious for encouraging debate, but make no mistake about it -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasted no time revealing why he believes a 49ers superstar belongs in the No. 1 spot.

Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, explained why he views Christian McCaffrey as most deserving of the coveted top spot on the prestigious list, which is voted on by the players themselves.

"No. 1 for me? Taking myself out of the equation, I'd say [Christian McCaffrey,]" Garrett said. "Breaks through tackles, he [McCaffrey] runs hard every single time, couldn't really stop the guy. I mean, running the ball, receiving the ball, the guy can throw as well. He has dedicated himself to each facet of the game, making sure he's as valuable to his team as possible. He's like a renaissance man,"

While Garrett had the utmost praise for McCaffrey, he can also hang his hat on the fact Cleveland's defense had more success slowing down the dynamic back than any other San Francisco opponent during the 2023 NFL season. McCaffrey ran for just 43 yards on 11 carries in the 49ers' 19-17 loss to the Browns in Week 6, his lowest single-game rushing total in an otherwise prolific campaign.

McCaffrey ran for an NFL-high 1,459 yards during the 2023 season, recording 14 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The All-Pro's dynamism was on full display, adding an additional 564 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdown receptions in a season where the do-it-all tailback earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors

After receiving a lucrative contract extension, McCaffrey is primed to remain in the Bay for years to come, terrorizing opposing defenses as San Francisco pursues the Vince Lombardi trophy that has eluded the franchise for nearly three decades.

