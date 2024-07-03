The NFL suspended former 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. for six games on Tuesday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the free-agent safety violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gipson spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco. He originally joined the team in 2022 and re-signed in 2023 on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

The veteran safety started 16 games for the 49ers in 2023, recording 60 tackles, one sack and one interception. He also started all three playoff games and recorded five tackles in the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The former Pro Bowler entered the NFL in 2012 and has previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Gipson will turn 34 years old in August.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast