Trending
Myles Garrett

Browns GM insists team won't trade Garrett despite star's request

By Matt Maiocco

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — Defensive end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s star players, has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Tuesday said Garrett is not going anywhere.

“Our stance really has not changed,” Berry said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of this organization is best for the Browns.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers, a team that needs to bolster their defensive line during the offseason, were seen as a possible trade partner with the Browns once Garrett went public with his request for a trade on Feb. 3.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton,” Garrett wrote on social media. “it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Berry said he is committed to doing what’s best for the Browns, who finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record.

“Trade requests happen around the league all the time,” Berry said. “I think at times for individual players, that they’ll have certain interests during different parts of their career whether they’re a young player or a veteran player.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Brandon Aiyuk 23 mins ago

Report: Teams ‘poking around' about Aiyuk trade with 49ers

2025 NFL Draft 3 hours ago

Who 49ers select at pick No. 11 in Kiper's latest mock draft

“It’s not unusual. It’s not the first for us, and it probably won’t be the last. It’s not the first across the league. But we respect and appreciate Myles and, like I said, we’re not interested in moving him.”

Garrett, 29, has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. Garrett was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

He has 102.5 sacks in 117 games in his eight-year career.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Myles Garrett49ers OffseasonNFL Scouting CombineNFL Trade Deadline
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us