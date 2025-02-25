Browns GM insists team won't trade Garrett despite star's request

INDIANAPOLIS — Defensive end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s star players, has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Tuesday said Garrett is not going anywhere.

“Our stance really has not changed,” Berry said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of this organization is best for the Browns.”

The 49ers, a team that needs to bolster their defensive line during the offseason, were seen as a possible trade partner with the Browns once Garrett went public with his request for a trade on Feb. 3.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton,” Garrett wrote on social media. “it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Berry said he is committed to doing what’s best for the Browns, who finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record.

“Trade requests happen around the league all the time,” Berry said. “I think at times for individual players, that they’ll have certain interests during different parts of their career whether they’re a young player or a veteran player.

“It’s not unusual. It’s not the first for us, and it probably won’t be the last. It’s not the first across the league. But we respect and appreciate Myles and, like I said, we’re not interested in moving him.”

Garrett, 29, has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. Garrett was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

He has 102.5 sacks in 117 games in his eight-year career.

