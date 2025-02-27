Lynch addresses Juszczyk's uncertain future with 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was among the first group of players John Lynch landed in free agency after he took over as 49ers general manager in 2017.

Juszczyk has responded with eight consecutive Pro Bowl seasons while also being one of the team’s top leaders in the locker room.

But, like a year ago, Juszczyk faces an uncertain offseason with the 49ers.

The 49ers face a growing list of salary-cap challenges this offseason. The organization is expected to execute a multi-year contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. Also, the club will absorb a big hit of dead money if they trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

So where does that leave Juszczyk, who turns 34 in April?

“We’ll see,” Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We’re thinking of a lot of things right now. We’re trying to make everything work. And (there are) some tighter constraints than we’ve had in the past. You just got to be smart and you have to think about long-term health.”

The 49ers were the top cash-spending team in the NFL last season and have ranked in the top 10 in spending six of the past seven years.

"We want to be competitive now, and into the future,” Lynch said. “And if you just keep going, going, going . . . I love doing that, but you also have to step back sometimes and recalibrate.

"Our thought has always been to grow the core and you kind of supplement around that. That’s probably what we have to do a little more of this year.”

Juszczyk agreed to a salary reduction to $1.21 million last season. He is scheduled to make $4.1 million in base salary this year. Lynch did not state whether the 49ers would approach Juszczyk this offseason about accepting another cut in pay.

"Juice is a great player,” Lynch said. “He’s been really valuable to us. He’s part of us."

