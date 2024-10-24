How much cap space 49ers have heading into crucial NFL trade deadline

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

With the NFL trade deadline looming, the 49ers have plenty of salary cap space to make a big move if they want to.

According to Over The Cap, San Francisco has the most cap space of any team in the league at $54.7 million. Given the injury woes plaguing the team, making a deal for another receiver or another defensive lineman to bolster the roster is a distinct possibility.

Of course, some of San Francisco’s current cap space is in anticipation of Brock Purdy's looming contract extension next year, but a season-long rental would be a big help.

ESPN's Dan Graziano believes that the 49ers could be on the hunt for another receiver to replace Brandon Aiyuk after his season-ending knee injury, however, the team might stick with its current roster.

With the impending return of Christian McCaffrey from bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the 49ers’ offense will receive a huge boost, so trading draft picks and taking on another big salary might not be in the cards.

San Francisco is in a precarious position at 3-4, sitting just one game back of first place in the NFC West. The uneven start to the season has seen the team plagued by injuries and sloppy play and time is running out to correct things.

Adding another impact player via trade could be the spark the 49ers need to get back to playing winning football and making it back to the playoffs.

