Report: Veteran safety Grant, 49ers agree to free-agent contract

The 49ers appear to be adding safety depth after losing a starter at the position.

After safety Talanoa Hufanga reportedly agreed to sign a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos on Monday, San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with 27-year-old safety Richie Grant, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The financial terms of Grant's agreement have not been reported as of this writing.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Grant was selected by Atlanta with the No. 40 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and in 67 games (33 starts) across four seasons, recorded three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three sacks and 275 combined tackles.

Grant would join Malik Mustapha, Ji'Ayir Brown and George Odum in the 49ers' safety room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast