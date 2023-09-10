Report: Five NFL teams pursued Bosa 49ers trade before contract agreement

Nick Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension Friday, but before he agreed to the new deal, a number of teams reportedly reached out to San Francisco to see if they could pry the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year away.

"Five teams actually called the 49ers, trying to trade for Bosa, thinking that deal wasn't going to get done," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday. "Obviously the door slammed in their face.

What kind of work load will Nick Bosa have today for the #49ers? Also, what is the latest on the contract situation with Chris Jones, Justin Jefferson and others? @JayGlazer has the latest on this and more! pic.twitter.com/41NcHmhdks — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023

It's unknown at this point which teams called the 49ers regarding Bosa.

Bosa practiced on the side Thursday at the 49ers facility in Santa Clara because he hadn't officially signed his contract, but he will play in the 2023 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Glazer reported that the star edge rusher will be limited to 30-40 snaps but also said "You know Bosa's going to try to push it to play the entire game."

However many snaps Bosa plays Sunday will be better for the 49ers than none if he hadn't agreed to a contract extension or had been traded.

