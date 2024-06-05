Report: 49ers inquired about Jefferson trade with Vikings

The 49ers reportedly thought about making another splash by acquiring another superstar player this offseason.

The rich only would have gotten richer.

Months before superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a historic four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, San Francisco was one of a few teams that inquired with Minnesota about trading for the star receiver, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the latest episode of "The Adam Schefter Podcast."

"Never ever got close," Schefter told co-host Daniel Dopp when asked if the Vikings actually entertained calls on Jefferson. "Some teams reached out. The New York Jets reached out about Justin Jefferson. The Indianapolis Colts reached out about Justin Jefferson, you know that? The 49ers reached out about Justin Jefferson, you know that?"

"This was all before the draft, and every team that called the Vikings before the draft was told 'We're not trading him.' The conversations went nowhere with anybody, so it was a moot point. And by the way, there should have been 31 teams that were calling the Vikings and checking in to see if there was any way they would trade the wide receiver who wanted a new deal who they struggled to get a new deal done with. Everybody should have called."

Although the conversations surrounding a potential trade for Jefferson were dead on arrival, the 49ers' reported interest in making such a huge move certainly should raise some eyebrows.

San Francisco continues to negotiate a lucrative contract extension for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whose market has been impacted -- in his favor -- by deals like Jefferson's and other star receivers this offseason.

If the conversations with the Vikings had progressed, what would the 49ers had to have given up to land Jefferson? Would Aiyuk or fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel have been included in any potential trade package? What would the 49ers' offense have looked like with Jefferson?

The opportunity to land the All-Pro never came to fruition, but it certainly is fun for 49ers fans to think about.

