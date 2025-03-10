Report: Moore agrees to sign two-year, $30M contract with Chiefs

The 49ers appear to be losing key depth at the offensive tackle position.

Swing tackle Jaylon Moore has agreed to sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

A new blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes: Former 49ers’ offensive tackle Jaylon Moore reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million deal, including $21.24 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per sources. The deal was negotiated by Jon… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Moore was selected by San Francisco with the No. 155 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and started 12 games across four seasons with the 49ers.

The veteran started in place of injured star tackle Trent Williams in the second half of the 2024 NFL season before suffering a season-ending quad injury.

Now he will protect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside in Kansas City.

