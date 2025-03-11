Report: Vikings plan to sign Hargrave after official 49ers release

The 49ers appear to be losing a fourth defensive starter.

After linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward reportedly agreed to sign free-agent contracts elsewhere on Monday, San Francisco lost another key contributor on defense. However, this move was less surprising.

Veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is nearing an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings, who plan on signing him once his release from the 49ers is official on Wednesday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The #Vikings aren’t done: They’re also closing in on a deal with two-time Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave and plan to sign him after his release from the #49ers is official Wednesday, sources say.



So Jonathan Allen heads to Minnesota and now another huge D-line move in the works. pic.twitter.com/g88QC94xtW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2025

San Francisco president of football operations/general manager John Lynch confirmed earlier this offseason that the 49ers planned to release Hargrave as a cost-cutting designated post-June 1 release, which allowed the 32-year-old to test the free-agent market.

Hargrave originally signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers prior to the 2023 NFL season. The veteran defensive tackle played 16 games in his first season with San Francisco and recorded seven sacks, but was limited to just three games in 2024.

Now it appears he will remain in the NFC and join a revamped Vikings defensive line.

