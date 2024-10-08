Report: 49ers signing veteran kicker to replace injured Moody

It appears the 49ers have found a temporary solution to one of their long list of injured players.

With San Francisco second-year kicker Jake Moody out for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a high ankle sprain, the 49ers reportedly are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright as a placeholder, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The #49ers are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per sources.



Wright won a kicker derby Monday night to replace Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday. Now he’s in line to kick Thursday night vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/AQ2HkjIGQz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2024

The 49ers also worked out kickers Randy Bullock, Riley Patterson, Anders Carlson and Matt Coghlin, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Wright signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and since has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers.

He also had a short stint with San Francisco’s practice squad early last season, but he never appeared in a game.

Throughout his career, Wright successfully has converted 40 of 47 field goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra point attempts.

Moody sustained the injury during San Francisco's 24-23 loss Sunday while trying to tackle Arizona return man DeeJay Dallas. The 24-year-old limped over to the 49ers' sideline before being carted off the field. Shortly after, he was ruled out the remainder of the game.

Being without your highly efficient kicker in a frustrating 1-point loss makes all the difference, and the 49ers didn't want to take the risk for their pivotal "Thursday Night Football" matchup against another division rival.

