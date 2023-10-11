Report: NFL considering fining Kittle for NSFW Cowboys shirt

George Kittle might have to put his money where his mouth -- or in this case, shirt -- is.

The NFL is considering a fine for the 49ers tight end after he flashed a T-shirt that said "F--k Dallas" in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday -- a sum that could amount to nearly $11,000.

NFL is considering fining 49ers’ TE George Kittle for the T-shirt he wore Sunday night vs. the Cowboys that contained a profane message about the Cowboys. Under the terms of the NFL’s fine schedule, personal messages carry a fine of $10,927. pic.twitter.com/xxdtEXG0cZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The shirt, an homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, has caused plenty of drama since the blowout game, with Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons calling Kittle out for making things "personal" and San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel firing back with a witty retort.

On Tuesday, Kittle told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show he has no regrets.

"At the end of the day, it's Niners vs. Cowboys," Kittle said. "It's historic. It's fun to channel that energy once in a while, that's all I was doing. I'd do it again. I'm a mild internet troll."

Only time will tell if Kittle's wallet ends up feeling differently.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast