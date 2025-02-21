Report: Deebo drawing 49ers trade interest from several teams

It appears Deebo Samuel's trade market is beginning to heat up.

After the star 49ers wide receiver reportedly requested a trade in his exit interview with the team earlier this offseason, San Francisco has received interest in the veteran receiver from multiple teams, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday on "NFL Live."

"I just checked in on this," Fowler said. "I was told that several teams have expressed interest, so at least preliminary talks on a potential trade have happened between Samuel, his agent and the team."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After Samuel's reported trade request, many speculated that the 49ers might not receive much interest in the 29-year-old receiver who is coming off a down 2024 NFL season and eventually will release him with a post-June-1 designation to avoid $31.5 million in dead money for the 2025 season.

However, that might not be the case. At least not yet.

It remains to be seen what San Francisco might ask for in exchange for Samuel, but some have estimated his value to be somewhere around a third- or fourth-round NFL draft pick.

Whether or not a trade materializes remains unclear, but there at least appears to be a market.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast