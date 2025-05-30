Report: 49ers finalizing trade with Eagles to acquire edge Huff

The 49ers are finalizing a trade with one NFC rival.

San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles are working to complete a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to the 49ers for a mid-round draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources. As Schefter notes, the trade cannot be processed until after June 1.

ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked… pic.twitter.com/FJeGc9Cfwx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2025

Huff seemingly confirmed the reports on his Instagram story shortly after, and it appears he's content to be leaving Philadelphia.

Huff, who signed with the New York Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, had a breakout season with then-head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets in 2022.

The 27-year-old Memphis alum tested the free-agent market last summer when he signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was intended to have a role in their pass rush but posted just 2.5 sacks through his first 10 games before being sidelined with a wrist injury.

Huff returned in Week 17 but was inactive for Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Huff missed all of the Eagles' workouts this spring and hasn't been in attendance for any of the team's offseason program.

He'll now reunite with Saleh, the coach who helped boost his career, in the Bay.

