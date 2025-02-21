Report: Former 49ers assistant Staley hired as Saints DC

A former 49ers defensive coach appears to be on the move.

The New Orleans Saints are hiring former San Francisco assistant head coach Brandon Staley as their next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported Friday.

Saints are hiring former Chargers head coach and 49ers assistant Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator, per me and @JFowlerESPN. Saints HC Kellen Moore and Staley worked together with the Chargers, and now will do the same for the Saints. pic.twitter.com/ITEsTRk3JF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2025

Staley spent one season with the 49ers, where he primarily worked alongside former defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who was relieved of his duties shortly after the 2024 NFL regular season on Jan. 7.

The 42-year-old former Los Angeles Chargers head coach was a candidate for the 49ers defensive coordinator position before the team re-hired Robert Saleh on Jan. 24.

Staley and the Saints will host the 49ers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next season.

