Report: Banks, Packers agree to four-year, $77M contract

A key piece of the 49ers' offensive line appears to be on the move.

Former San Francisco guard Aaron Banks agreed to sign a four-year, $77 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources.

Banks was selected by the 49ers with the No. 48 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and after being active for nine games (zero starts) in his rookie season, the Notre Dame product started 16, 14 and 13 games respectively in each of the following three seasons as San Francisco's starting left guard.

Banks is the second 49ers offensive lineman to land elsewhere after veteran tackle Jaylon Moore agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

After suffering a season-ending MCL injury in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins in 2024, it appears Banks still was able to cash in on a lucrative contract with one of San Francisco's NFC rivals.

