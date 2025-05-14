49ers rookies West, Collins ready to become ‘heartbeat' of D-line

SANTA CLARA — Alfred Collins and C.J. West are ready to start their 49ers journey together.

The two defensive linemen might have completely different physical makeups, but they share a common goal that could keep them lined up on the field next to each other for several years to come.

West is a stout 6-foot-1, weighing 316 pounds, but is effective at clogging up the center of the field for opposing running backs. The defensive tackle might have only registered nine tackles over his five college seasons, but he also racked up 27 tackles for a loss.

“I’m sure the coaching staff is going to get us right,” West said during rookie minicamp. “They are going to do everything they possibly can so we can work together as a group, as a unit, one heartbeat. We are going to go through that at training camp, through all of our practices. Build the best bond we can, so we can trust each other when the time comes.”

At 6-foot-6, Collins stands five full inches taller than West and weighs about 20 pounds more. Still, the Texas Longhorn understands how the two could end up in very similar roles in helping the defense overcome the inefficiencies of 2024 — San Francisco's inability to stop the run.

“He looks like he’s ready to work,” Collins said of his draft classmate. “He’s ready to be one of the greats, so I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

West recognized his fellow defensive lineman upon arrival at the airport before the start of rookie minicamp. The Indiana Hoosier immediately beelined to Collins to initiate the bonding process.

"He’s a cool guy, seems really chill. I recognized him right away,” West said. “It’s kind of hard to miss him, he’s huge. I recognized him right away and I got to make a bond and do everything I can so that we can succeed.”

Both Collins and West are prepared for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s vocally aggressive style of coaching. The rookies understand that a lot will be expected of them in their first NFL Season.

“It’s going to take work,” Collins said. “I’m going to work, I know [West] looked like he’s going to work. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

As far as being noticed, Collins shared that the feeling was mutual. He spotted West a mile away.

“Hell yeah, he stands out too,” Collins said with a laugh, “He’s not regular size.”

The two rookies will be on the field with field during OTAs with first-round pick Mykel Williams with the goal of working as a unit for at least the next four seasons.

