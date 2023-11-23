How 49ers' Thanksgiving win vs. Seahawks impacts NFL playoff picture

The 49ers' Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field had major NFL playoff implications, and San Francisco certainly played like it.

After their 31-13 win over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving, the 49ers padded their NFC West lead and also grabbed hold of the conference's No. 2 seed after the Detroit Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers 29-22 earlier in the day.

While the Lions and 49ers both are 8-3 after their Week 12 games, San Francisco (6-1 against the NFC this season) holds the conference tiebreaker over Detroit (5-2) and also boasts a better divisional record. The Seahawks (6-5), meanwhile, slid down to the No. 7 seed after their loss to the 49ers, meaning the division rivals would meet again in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Here's where the NFC playoff picture stands after the Thanksgiving games, all of which involved teams in the conference:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-1

2. San Francisco 49ers: 8-3

3. Detroit Lions: 8-3

4. New Orleans Saints: 5-5 (NFC South leader)

5. Dallas Cowboys: 8-3

6. Minnesota Vikings: 6-5

7. Seattle Seahawks: 6-5

***

8. Green Bay Packers: 5-6

9. Los Angeles Rams: 4-6

10. Atlanta Falcons: 4-6

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6

12. Washington Commanders: 4-8

13. New York Giants: 3-8

14. Chicago Bears: 3-8

15. Arizona Cardinals: 2-9

16. Carolina Panthers: 1-9