Source: 49ers waive former second-round DE Jackson amid injury issues

Drake Jackson, whom the 49ers drafted three years ago in hopes of complementing Nick Bosa on the defensive line, has been released by the team.

San Francisco waived the former second-round pick as he continues his lengthy recovery from a patellar tendon injury, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

Can confirm Drake Jackson is being released by the #49ers as he recovers from a patellar tendon injury. The former second-round pick appeared in 23 games for the club, missing the entire 2024 season. — Jennifer Lee Chan - also bluesky @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) May 9, 2025

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported, citing a source, that the 49ers waived Jackson with a failed physical designation, adding that while he continues his rehab, Jackson is expected to be cleared by the start of training camp.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch shared an update on Jackson's unfortunate injury while speaking to reporters at the NFL combine in late February.

“That's been a tough injury,” Lynch said. “We found that out with [Mike] McGlinchey, those quad tendon repairs. You got to really think long and hard before you have that, because it doesn't just make it go away. If you ask McGlinchey, to this day, probably plays through some pain."

Jackson dealt with other injuries since joining the 49ers, such as knee and quadriceps issues, along with a left patellar injury that required surgery.

And after his rehab didn't go as planned, Jackson's third NFL season was over before it began as he was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jackson only has appeared in 23 games for a total of 514 defensive snaps. Jackson’s rookie season was his most productive, appearing in 15 games while registering three sacks, 14 tackles — eight solo, three for a loss and eight pass breakups.

The 49ers were prepared to look into adding depth to potentially fill the void of Jackson this offseason, dating back to the combine. In the 2025 draft, they selected three players to bolster their D-line. They drafted Mykel Williams at No. 11, Alfred Collins at No. 43 and C.J. West at No. 113.

