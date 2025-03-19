Maiocco's NFL mock draft 4.0: 49ers select Georgia DE Walker

The biggest developments toward next month’s 2025 NFL Draft occurred when teams began addressing their offseason needs last week at the opening of the new league year.

In some cases, those team needs shifted dramatically.

For instance, it seems reasonable the Las Vegas Raiders will feel no urgency to invest in a quarterback at No. 6 overall when they picked up Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. And the Chicago Bears filled their needs along the interior of their offensive line, so now they can still use an offensive tackle to protect quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick of a year ago.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers, however, did not do much (or anything) in the first week of the NFL’s free-agent signing period that would have any impact on their approach to the draft.

Actually, they have even more holes to fill now than they did a week ago, especially within the front seven of their defense.

Therefore, the latest projection provides the 49ers with the best player available who also fills a couple of glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Here is Mock Draft Version 4.0:

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

The Titans made no moves on the veteran market when it came to improving their quarterback situation. That road seems to lead them toward this pick.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

We’re not buying the gossip that Sanders is sliding down draft boards. And the acquisition of Kenny Pickett only seems to point in this direction.

3. New York Giants: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

The QBs fly off the board 1-2, which leaves the Giants with the best overall player in the draft.

4. New England Patriots: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Patriots add a No. 1 receiver for quarterback Drake Maye and, perhaps, a top-flight cornerback all wrapped into one.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

He tested off the charts at the combine. Coupled with his game film, Membou emerges atop the heap among O-linemen.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The Raiders have plenty of needs, but coach Pete Carroll cannot resist the temptation of adding a Beast Mode-like player.

7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The 49ers will not have a shot at Warren, who was our pick for them in Mock 2.0.

8. Carolina Panthers: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Graham easily could be a top-five selection, but the Panthers are the ones who end his fall.

9. New Orleans Saints: QB Jaxon Dart, Mississippi

There’s always one shocker high in the draft, and here it is.

10. Chicago Bears: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Membou goes first because of his rare traits, and the Bears rejoice because Campbell shockingly is still available.

11. 49ers: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

The 49ers are getting a two-for-one with this selection of Jalon Walker. At Georgia, where he was considered a team leader, his snaps were split between playing off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

Where do the 49ers need him? They can figure out where Walker is the best fit for this defense.

He could replace linebacker Dre Greenlaw on base downs. Walker won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football. Then, he could drop down and provide the 49ers with a complement to defensive end Nick Bosa and rush the passer from the other side in nickel situations.

After absorbing so many defensive losses in the first week of free agency, Walker is a big step toward the 49ers replenishing that side of the ball for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

The Cowboys bring a top-notch runner to provide some balance for their offense.

13. Miami Dolphins: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

He has all the tools to bring some much-needed presence to the Dolphins’ defense.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

He is a polished route-runner and pass-catcher and is right behind Warren in this class of tight ends.

15. Atlanta Falcons: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Michael Penix can throw it; Golden can go get it.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

Quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t going anywhere, and now he can stay in the pocket a little longer.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

The offense is set, so the focus must be entirely on getting off the field.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

The Seahawks are strong inside, and Green brings juice off the edge.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Once regarded as the top receiver in this draft class, concerns over his ability to separate slides him down a notch or two.

20. Denver Broncos: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The Bucs land the best all-around receiver in this draft, someone who is good in all areas, including mixing it up as a blocker.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

He has the frame and athletic skills to put up much bigger numbers than he ever approached in college.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DE James Pearce, Tennessee

The Chargers pick up a pass rusher after parting ways with defensive end Joey Bosa.

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Packers go get a corner who has the speed to prevent anyone from getting behind him.

24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

After giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, tightening up their coverage is an easy choice.

25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

He steadily has been on the rise since he had a consistent, impressive week at the Senior Bowl.

26. Los Angeles Rams: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

They’re set in the front four, so the Rams need to toss some resources into the middle of their D.

27. Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

From the organization that brought you Ed Reed, the Ravens get a steal with this pick in this spot.

28. Detroit Lions: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Dan Campbell will love seeing the regular sight of Harmon in the offensive backfield.

29. Washington Commanders: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

If they’re going to beat Philadelphia, they need the beef to stop the run.

30. Buffalo Bills: DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi

The Bills get a defensive lineman to help them get off the field and over the hump in the AFC.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a master at finding ways to deploy his defensive backs.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

They will pick a lineman, as they always do. This time, it’s on the offensive side.

New additions: QB Jaxon Dart, Mississippi; RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; CB Jahdae Barron, Texas; LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Dropped out: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State; QB Tanner Shough, Louisville; DT Darius Alexander, Toledo; RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast