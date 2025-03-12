Trending
Tre Brown

Brown makes promise to 49ers after agreeing to free-agent contract

By Tristi Rodriguez

Tre Brown might be new to the 49ers, but he's already making a confident promise to the Red and Gold.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback, who agreed to a free-agent contract with San Francisco, per his agency, sent a message to the team and its fans on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

"Dealt [with] injuries last year and that slowed me down but we 100%," Brown wrote Wednesday morning, "[Niners] getting a good one I can promise you that!"

Brown has spent his entire pro career with the Seahawks after Seattle selected him in the fourth round (No. 137) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He began 2024 as Seattle's third cornerback but lost the role after sustaining a midseason ankle injury. He finished the campaign with 26 tackles and one pass defensed in 13 games (three starts). He also dealt with injuries during his rookie and sophomore seasons, playing just five games in 2021 and six in 2022.

The 27-year-old's best NFL showing came during the 2023 season, when he had two interceptions, including a pick-six, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one sack, two tackles for loss and 34 tackles.

Brown will give the 49ers some depth at the cornerback position after losing Charvarius Ward in free agency.

And he's committed to giving his all during a fresh start with the 49ers.

