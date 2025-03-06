Adams? Lockett? Free agents 49ers could target to bolster WR depth

The 49ers will look to add to their wide receiver room through free agency, and recent NFL developments are adding candidates to the pool of options for the team.

On Tuesday, Davante Adams was released by the New York Jets, and just one day later, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk and Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett entered the market after receiving the same fate.

The 49ers' need to add skilled receivers is even more vital after trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 fifth-round pick. With no timeline for Brandon Aiyuk’s return after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, the healthy players in the group are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.

Adams is a savvy veteran who could be a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme, but it likely is easier said than done. Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch reiterated the team's need to tighten the purse strings, thus making a big-splash signing unlikely.

Lockett or Kirk could be more viable candidates with lower salaries. According to spotrac.com, the veteran wide receivers could demand a market value of approximately $7 million for one year, while Adams could demand a $13.6 million average per-year salary.

An even better value could be a veteran receiver like Robert Woods, who spent several seasons in a similar system with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. The nearly 33-year-old receiver has rarely missed a game in his 12-year NFL career and has a market value of $1.3 million per season.

Woods was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and spent five seasons with the Rams before short stints with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

The 49ers could also bring back a familiar face in Chris Conley, who spent the past two years in the Bay Area. The 32-year old appeared in 23 games, two as a starter catching nine of his 18 targets for 145 yards.

