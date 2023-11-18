Two Jaguars players fined for plays against 49ers' McCaffrey, Purdy

Christian McCaffrey continues to be a big source of the NFL’s fundraising movement this season.

The 49ers’ running back was on the receiving end of his fifth facemask penalty of the season in the team’s Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL fined Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd $10,927 for the second-quarter facemask penalty against McCaffrey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was the eighth infraction against McCaffrey this season totaling $97,387 in fines. In addition to five facemasks, there have been two helmet-to-helmet hits and one taunting penalty directed at McCaffrey.

The fine money is donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support former players in need of assistance, as well as the NFL Foundation to help support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game, according to the NFL.

Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was fined $16,391 for a horse-collar tackle on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the third quarter. That play did not draw a penalty flag.

No 49ers players were fined coming out of their 34-3 victory in Jacksonville.

Nick Bosa was called for roughing the passer in the third quarter, but the league deemed it did not rise to the level of warranting additional discipline.

Also, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not fined for diving at the back of Ambry Thomas’ legs several yards into the end zone at the end of Thomas’ fumble return in the third quarter. Thomas’ 92-yard touchdown return was nullified because multiple 49ers players and coaches, including Kyle Shanahan, entered the field before the play was over.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast