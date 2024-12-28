NFL fines Warner, other 49ers for Week 16 violations vs. Dolphins

The 49ers were penalized 11 times for 90 yards in their Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In addition, the NFL levied fines against three 49ers players on plays -- including a touchdown -- that did not draw penalty flags in their 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

“No matter what's going on, when you have penalties like that, you don't deserve to win,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott were fined for hip-drop tackles, the NFL announced Saturday.

The NFL defines a hip-drop tackle as when a defender wraps the ball carrier with both hands, then swivels and drops his hips and/or lower body and lands on the runner’s legs at or below the knees.

Warner was fined $16,883 for his second-quarter tackle against running back De’Von Achane. Warner was not penalized.

It was the second time Warner has been fined this season. He was slapped with a $11,255 fine for unnecessary roughness in the Week 10 game against Tampa Bay.

Elliott was fined $11,774 for his tackle against Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He was not penalized on the play, either.

Also, 49ers running back Patrick Taylor was fined for unnecessary roughness for a low block on Dolphins outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah.

He was not called for a penalty, and the play resulted in Brock Purdy’s short touchdown pass to tight end Eric Saubert.

Defensive players Talanoa Hufanga, Elliott and Deommodore Lenoir were penalized for unnecessary roughness in the second half, but none received fines for those plays.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was fined for a low hit on 49ers center Jake Brendel downfield on a play in which fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught a 20-yard pass from Purdy.

