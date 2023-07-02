Three 49ers among ESPN's biggest draft steals of past decade

Like any NFL team, the 49ers have had plenty of draft hits and misses over the last decade. But what about steals?

Standout players are a given in the first round, but late draft picks who go on to become stars are reasons for front offices to celebrate. The 49ers know that feeling all too well, and ESPN NFL draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid included three San Francisco players on their top 50 draft steals of the past decade, from 2013 to 2022.

Before diving into their picks, there are a few stipulations to go over -- the rankings don't include any first-rounders, qualifying players were drafted at least 15 spots later than he should have been and there are no 2023 picks on the list.

Here are the 49ers who made the cut:

8. George Kittle, No. 146 in 2017

Kittle comes in on ESPN's list at No. 8, the second tight end behind Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1. The All-Pro has 395 receptions for 5,254 yards and 31 touchdowns in six seasons with San Francisco.

"Kittle is one of the best fifth-round picks and most versatile tight ends in NFL history," Reid wrote. "He was primarily known as a blocker coming out of Iowa. There wasn't much of a receiving sample size, yet it only took him two seasons to establish himself as a premiere offensive talent; he broke out for 88 catches, 1,377 receiving yards and 5 TDs in 2018.

"A staple of the Kyle Shanahan offensive attack, Kittle is not only a overwhelming presence in the run game but also the type of pass-catcher who can line up anywhere prior to the snap."

9. Fred Warner, No. 70 in 2018

Warner is the first defender on Miller and Reid's list, coming in right behind Kittle as the second 49ers draft steal and ninth in the overall rankings. The linebacker has recorded 633 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions in five seasons.

"Warner entered the NFL as a lightly heralded prospect from BYU who ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at 230 pounds. He ultimately was the ninth linebacker drafted in the 2018 class," Miller wrote. "Warner quickly outplayed that third-round draft spot and has arguably been the NFL's most consistent linebacker since arriving in San Francisco. He hasn't missed a start in five years and is a two-time first-team All-Pro."

14. Deebo Samuel, No. 36 in 2019

Samuel isn't the highest-ranked receiving draft steal, but he might be the most unique wideout on Miller and Reid's list at No. 14. Since 2019, the second-rounder has 223 receptions for 3,230 yards and 12 TDs, along with 123 rushes for 782 yards and 14 TDs.

"Samuel was the most versatile prospect of a talented 2019 receiver class, but he was a late bloomer during the pre-draft process," Reid wrote. "He battled injuries throughout his four-year career at South Carolina, but a dominant senior season -- including a standout showing at the Senior Bowl -- helped his stock tremendously. As a pro, Samuel has posted a 1,400-yard season and rushed for 6.4 yards per carry, occasionally lining up in the backfield."



