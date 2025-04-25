49ers' draft pick Williams reveals NFL QB he ‘can't wait' to sack

The newest addition to the 49ers already has his eyes set on his top target when he lines up San Francisco's defensive line in 2025.

Mykel Williams, the 49ers' first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, spoke on "The Danza Project" podcast last week and was asked which quarterback he's most looking forward to playing against and taking down in the NFL.

"One guy I can't wait to sack is Aaron Rodgers," Williams said (h/t Coach Yac on X).

"That's my dog, though. I actually did some training with him out in Thousand Oaks at our facility we work out at. He spent time to sit down with me and teach some ball, go over things with me. Cool man. Humble. It'll be great to sack him and talk some s--t to him, talk some trash to him."

The two might be friendly off the field, but Williams knows that between the sidelines, it's all business. And while Williams can't wait to line up against Rodgers in the future as a 49er, it's currently unclear what team will read across Rodgers' chest when that day comes.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets and is a free agent for the first time in his legendary NFL career. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been most tied to the four-time AP MVP quarterback, but how the rest of the draft plays out could impact that.

The 49ers are not scheduled to face the Steelers during the 2025 regular season, so their only chance of coming head-to-head during Williams' rookie season would be in a Super Bowl matchup.

Or ... perhaps, sometime down the line.

Williams was selected No. 11 overall to complement 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa. He registered 14 sacks over his three college football seasons.

