Sigle joining 49ers turns dreams into reality for himself, family

SANTA CLARA — Sometimes when a prospect is drafted, it’s not only the player’s dreams that are realized, but those of their family as well.

That was the case with the 49ers' No. 160 pick when they selected Marques Sigle, a safety from Kansas State.

“This is my dad’s favorite team,” Sigle said via video with local Bay Area media. “I knew it was in the discussions, I met with the coaches, I got that Zoom interview. It was up in the air, but I didn’t know if they would pull me or not. So I’m just thankful that they did. This is my dad’s team, so I always dreamed of this.”

In 2024, Sigle led Kansas State with three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. The defensive back also recorded 60 tackles — 6.5 for a loss and three pass breakups while he was a team captain.

Sigle will be joining a youth movement on the defense, which is exciting to the prospect, understanding his role as a future leader while recognizing which challenges lie ahead.

“I just know we’re coming into a winning program, so that’s what I want to bring,” Sigle said. I’ve always been a part of a winning program, so I want to bring that with me. I know it’s going to take a lot.

“My four core disciplines back in college were discipline, commitment, toughness and be selfless. So, I know that some of those carry on to San Francisco. So I just wanted to carry that with me and lead that to keep us on a winning program.”

There will be a lot to learn for the young group, but it will look to players like Fred Warner for guidance. Sigle is already a fan of the All-Pro linebacker, as are several members of his draft class.

“My favorite player playing Madden was Fred Warner,” Sigle said. “I know he’s going to get the ball out, so physical, and that’s what I like to play. Physical and disciplined -- just the type of leader he is.

“He’s always ahead of the offense and that’s where I’m trying to get. I want to be ahead of the offense. I know my defense, I know everywhere everybody is supposed to be, I just want to predict what’s coming at me so I can be just like him.”

Sigle and drafts classmate, linebacker Nick Martin, will take cues from Warner and the rest of the 49ers' veterans as they navigate their early days in the league. And playing next to Warner after "playing" him in Madden could be turning a dream into reality.

