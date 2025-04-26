Trending
Breaking News

49ers use final pick to draft Montana receiver Bergen at No. 252

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

OK, it's all over.

The 49ers used the No. 252 selection, their 11th and final scheduled pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, to snag Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In four seasons with the Grizzlies, Bergen had 145 catches for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 139 carries for 577 yards and four touchdowns.

However, he stood out most as a punt returner at Montana, totaling eight punt-return touchdowns and a 16.7-yard average punt return. He also had a kickoff return touchdown in 2023.

The 49ers appear to be getting a versatile playmaker in Bergen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Breaking News 10 mins ago

49ers select Iowa guard Connor Colby with No. 249 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

49ers Press Conference 29 mins ago

49ers draftee Rourke hopes to develop like late QB pick Purdy

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsNFL Draft2025 NFL Draft
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us