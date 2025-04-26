49ers finally address offense, draft Ole Miss WR Watkins at No. 138

The 49ers have a lot of uncertainty at wide receiver to open the season.

General manager John Lynch used the final pick of the fourth round to add to the team’s depth at wide receiver with the selection of Jordan Watkins of Mississippi. Watkins was the No. 138 overall selection.

The 49ers have a big void to fill after the offseason trade that sent Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick.

Samuel started 73 games over the past six seasons, catching 22 touchdown passes and scoring 20 times on the ground.

Brandon Aiyuk continues his recovery and physical therapy from a torn ACL in October. And veteran receiver DeMarcus Robinson, a free-agent acquisition, is subject to a three-game suspension for a possible violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing are the only returning healthy receivers who saw action with the 49ers last season.

A year ago, the 49ers selected Pearsall in the first round of the draft with a strong idea that they would not be able to retain Samuel beyond the 2024 season. Jacob was a fourth-round selection.

Watkins (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) ran a time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He was a top target of first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart over the past three seasons. Watkins’ best season came as a fifth-year senior when he caught 49 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the SEC in receiving touchdowns.

Watkins might be best-suited as a slot receiver, and he has a chance to earn significant playing time as a rookie.

