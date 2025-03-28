Four defensive tackles 49ers could target in 2025 NFL Draft



The 49ers’ cost-cutting measures targeted the team’s Week 1 starting defensive tackles of last season.

The 49ers released Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this month. The moves were made to avoid paying Hargrave his scheduled $19.9 million salary, while Collins was set to make $9.5 million in base pay.

However, the 49ers have yet to add even one veteran defensive tackle to step into a starting role.

Currently, Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliott are in line to be the starters. And the backup spots are as thin as the credit card the 49ers declined to swipe to sign free agents this spring.

Therefore, the 49ers can be expected to tap into the deep class of defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft to replenish their front seven.

A year ago, the 49ers allowed 4.4 yards per rushing attempt (14th in the NFL) and tied for 30th with 24 rushing touchdowns allowed.

They need to get stronger in the middle of their defensive line.

Here are four defensive tackles for the 49ers to consider in the first round of the draft:

Mason Graham, Michigan

A consensus top-five draft pick when draft season began, Mason Graham might be somebody that teams will overthink.

He does not look particularly impressive, but Graham can flat-out play the game.

At 6 foot 3 1/2, 297 pounds, Graham is not imposing. All he does is produce. He was a first-team AP All-American last season and a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection.

He plays three-technique and has the ability to control the interior of the line with his energy, quickness, strength, athleticism and effort.

Graham registered nine sacks in 39 college games over three seasons.

Walter Nolen, Mississippi

Walter Nolen was the No. 1 overall national recruit when he enrolled at Texas A&M in 2022. After two seasons, he transferred to Ole Miss.

He had 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three passes broken up.

Nolen might not necessarily be a target if the 49ers make a selection at their scheduled slot at No. 11, but NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Nolen would excel in the 49ers’ system.

“The player who is a great scheme fit for them (the 49ers), which I think would be more of a trade-back than necessarily taking him right there at 11 would be Walter Nolen,” Jeremiah said.

Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Derrick Harmon’s style of play is attractive to 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh because of his versatility.

At 6-4, 313 pounds (with 34 3/8-inch arms), Harmon is long, powerful and difficult to move off the ball. He can play just about anywhere along the line.

Harmon is at his best when he’s firing off the ball and penetrating into the backfield.

He is a disruptive player, as evidenced by his 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Kenneth Grant, Michigan

If the 49ers are looking to place an emphasis on increasing their size on the interior, Kenneth Grant would be the best bet.

Grant (6-4, 331) had 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season while playing nose tackle.

With the 49ers’ wide-nine style with their defensive ends, Grant might be vulnerable in the run game due to his limited range and short-area quickness.

