49ers awarded four compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft

The 49ers officially will receive four compensatory draft picks to bring their total to a scheduled 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

Under the rules for the NFL’s compensatory picks, the 49ers will receive three additional draft choices for net losses during free agency a year ago.

The 49ers lost free agents Sam Darnold, Clelin Ferrell, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Javon Kinlaw, Ray-Ray McCloud, Charlie Woerner and Chase Young. The 49ers added Jordan Elliott, Yetur Gross-Matos, Leonard Floyd and Isaac Yiadom via free agency.

In addition, the 49ers will receive one final special compensatory selection to reward the development of minority coach and executive candidates.

The 49ers lost assistant coach DeMeco Ryans to a head-coaching position with the Houston Texans and executive Ran Carthon to become general manager of the Tennessee Titans.

The 49ers will add a fifth-round pick on Wednesday from the Washington Commanders upon completion of a trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Here is the list of 49ers draft picks for the 2025 NFL Draft:

First round (11), No. 11

Second round (11), No. 43

Third round (11), No. 75

Third round (36), No. 100

Fourth round (11), No. 113

Fourth round (36), No. 138

Fifth round (9), No. 147

Sixth round (11), No. 187

Seventh round (11), No. 227

Seventh round (33), No. 249

Seventh round (36), No. 252

Notes:

-No. 100 is the special compensatory selection.

-Nos. 138, 249 and 252 are compensatory selections.

-No. 147 was acquired from Washington in the Deebo Samuel trade.

-The 49ers forfeit their fifth-round pick due to an administrative payroll accounting error.

