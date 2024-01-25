Purdy, CMC among finalists for AP 2023 NFL MVP award

It's time to recognize the best players and coaches from the 2023 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press revealed the finalists for eight of their 2023 awards -- Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defense Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Now that we have the finalists, all eyes are set on the NFL Honors ceremony. The awards show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas, just days before Super Bowl LVIII takes place in the same city.

Here are all the finalists for the eight major awards (names listed alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Bills quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver

Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Defensive Player of the Year

DaRon Bland, Cowboys cornerback

Maxx Crosby, Raiders defensive end

Myles Garrett, Browns defensive end

Micah Parsons, Cowboys linebacker

T.J. Watt, Steelers outside linebacker

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions running back

Sam LaPorta, Lions tight end

Puka Nacua, Rams wide receiver

Bijan Robinson, Falcons running back

C.J. Stroud, Texans quarterback

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson Jr., Texans defensive end

Jalen Carter, Eagles defensive tackle

Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback

Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks cornerback

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback

Damar Hamlin, Bills safety

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Lions

John Harbaugh, Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year