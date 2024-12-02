How 49ers' Week 13 loss to Bills impacts NFC playoff picture

Another week, another brutal loss for the 49ers as San Francisco's NFL playoff hopes now hang by a thread.

San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium drops the 49ers to 5-7, the team's worst record through 13 weeks since 2020.

Already without star players Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco's injury luck continued to take a negative turn Sunday, as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey exited the 49ers' loss to the Bills with a knee injury in the first half.

San Francisco entered Sunday's matchup as the NFC's No. 12 seed and remained there despite the loss due to holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's where the NFC playoff picture stands after 13 weeks.

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

5. Minesota Vikings (10-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

13. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

14. Chicago Bears (4-8)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-9)

16. New York Giants (2-10)

