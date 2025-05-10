SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Mykel Williams was the standout as the 49ers' 2025 draft class made their on-field debut at rookie minicamp on Friday.

San Francisco's first-round draft pick was eye-catching, not only in stature but in his ability to show quickness off the line in positional drills. There was no full squad work, so the defensive line spent the entire session getting indoctrinated into the 49ers' way by defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Williams looked bigger and faster than the rest, by far, as the group worked on getting off the line, facing staff members as well as working on the sled.

Hello, Mykel Williams 😳 pic.twitter.com/6JAZ2nGXch — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 9, 2025

The 49ers' second-round draft pick, Alfred Collins, might be as tall as Williams, and heavier, but the defensive tackle did not participate with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Defensive tackle C.J. West, selected in the fourth round, participated in drills with the group that included Williams, undrafted free agent Sebastian Valdez, and six other defensive line try-out players.

C.J. West reps 💪 pic.twitter.com/hpIVnqY8D7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 9, 2025

On the offensive side of the ball, receivers Jordan Watkins and Junior Bergen got a little extra boundary work with trainers, making sideline catches while the rest of the group ran routes under offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak and receivers coach Leonard Hankerson's instruction.

Both rookie receivers eventually were worked into the mix, catching passes from second-year quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the primary signal-caller during practice.

Watkins made a deep catch on a go-route look extremely easy, as did undrafted free agent Isaiah Neyor, who towered over the receiving group. Neyor showed off his speed in individual drills but pulled up with what appeared to be calf tightness during the middle of the practice.

The Cornhusker returned to make one of the best catches of the day, deep to the right side while being covered by tryout safety Maceo Beard from Potsdam.

The best defensive play of the day was made by tryout safety Jack Howell from Colorado State, who high-pointed a ball thrown by Mordecai to the left sideline. The ball seemed to sail on the quarterback and Howell was able to capitalize on the miscalculation.

Running back Jordan James did a sizable amount of work with running backs coach Bobby Turner, giving him instructions. Once the Oregon product joined the offense, he was quickly utilized as a receiver, showing off his route-running abilities. The ball carrier quickly got into a steady rhythm with Mordecai, which could be a sign of things to come for the rookie.

Second-year players, along with Mordecai, included tight end Mason Pline, linebacker DeShaun White, offensive linemen Drake Nugent and Isaac Alarcon, as well as receiver Terique Owens, all took part in the drills.

